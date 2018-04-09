Possible Spoilers on a Major Return and a Call-Up at Tonight's WWE RAW In New Orleans

|
- Former World Champion Bobby Lashley is set to make his return to WWE at tonight's post-WrestleMania 34 RAW in New Orleans. Wrestling INC received a photo from a fan inside the Smoothie King Center that shows Lashley's graphics loaded onto a computer for use later during the broadcast. PWInsider also noted that there is talk of Lashley returning tonight.
By Marc Middleton
Apr 9, 2018 - 7:40:23 PM
- There has been talk of WWE NXT Superstars The Authors of Pain being called up to the main roster this week, according to PWInsider. The debut could come as soon as tonight's loaded RAW as Akam, Rezar and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering are all backstage at the Smoothie King Center.
Akam and Rezar have been rumored for a main roster call-up for several months now. The former NXT Tag Team Champions worked a Triple Threat with The Undisputed Era and the team of Roderick Strong & WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne at Saturday's "Takeover: New Orleans" event. That match saw Strong turn heel to join The Undisputed Era, allowing them to retain the titles and win the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
