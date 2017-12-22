|
|
|
|
Journalist Brad Shepard, who recently broke the story about the XFL possibly returning under another name, reports that current plans for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Class have Bill Goldberg, The Dudleys, Ivory and Bam Bam Bigelow going in. Kid Rock would get the Celebrity Wing induction.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Possible Spoilers for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Class
By Marc Middleton
Dec 22, 2017 - 7:06:06 AM
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that Goldberg's name has been discussed as the headliner for some time now and The Dudleys have also been talked about for a while.
WWE should announce the Hall of Fame headliner as WrestleMania 34 Season kicks off in January.
