Possible Spoilers for Tonight's RAW, Nia Jax on Advice from The Rock (Video), Vince McMahon

Proud to bring smiles to faces every Monday night for the past 25 years. Here’s to the next 25 and beyond! #Raw25 pic.twitter.com/WbJobekkL5 — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 22, 2018

- Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss appeared on The Steve Harvey Show earlier today to promote RAW 25. Below is video of Nia delivering a friendly message from cousin The Rock to Harvey, and revealing the best advice that Rock ever gave to her - it's nice to be important but important to be nice.They also talk about being on Total Divas and how the cameras have changed their love lives. Nia says she has no dating life while Bliss talks about being engaged to WWE NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy.- Drew Baydala of Ticket King Online, who has broken a few WWE scoops in the past, noted on Twitter that a Legends Battle Royal is set to air from the Manhattan Center's Grand Ballroom on tonight's RAW 25th Anniversary show. Baydala also recently noted that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Triple H are scheduled to appear at both locations tonight, the Barclays Center and the Manhattan Center. He added that The Undertaker, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, The New Age Outlaws, Ric Flair, JBL and Ron Simmons are set to appear at the Manhattan Center while Austin, The Bella Twins and Steve Austin are among those appearing at the Barclays Center. As we've noted, Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler will be calling the action from the Manhattan Center. Besides DX, other Superstars are also expected to appear at both locations tonight.- Vince McMahon's tweet to hype tonight's RAW 25 show was deleted and re-posted three different times today. Below is the current version, this time with the opening video package instead of a graphic: