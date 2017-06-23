LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Possible Spoiler on a Former ROH Star Debuting with WWE NXT Tonight
By Marc Middleton
Jun 23, 2017 - 2:27:35 PM
It looks like former ROH Tag Team Champion and former ROH TV Champion Bobby Fish may make his WWE NXT debut at tonight's TV tapings as our correspondent just spotted Fish entering Full Sail University with NXT producer Ryan Katz.

There's been speculation on Fish signing with WWE since March of this year after he reportedly did not want to sign a new full-time ROH deal because he was afraid it would hurt his chances with WWE, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

No word yet on Fish's former "reDRagon" partner Kyle O'Reilly being at tonight's tapings but we will keep you updated. Remember to join us tonight for full NXT spoilers.

