Posted in: WWE
Possible Spoiler on Asuka, Rusev Makes Cryptic Tweet, The Usos on Their Title Shot
By Marc Middleton
Apr 11, 2018 - 1:01:52 PM
- As noted, The Usos defeated The New Day on this week's post-WrestleMania 34 SmackDown to keep their rematch against new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers at the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia. Below is post-show video of Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso talking to Dasha Fuentes. Jey is icing his ribs it looks like. They give some props to The New Day but their plan for Rowan and Harper is to go in and lock it down like they always do. They have earned the shot and now will go to Saudi Arabia to get back their titles.



- It looks like Asuka could be going to the SmackDown brand in next week's Superstar Shakeup. The Empress of Tomorrow is currently being advertised for the Sunday, June 10th blue brand live event from Tupelo, Mississippi at the BancorpSouth Arena. Others advertised for the event are The Usos, Bobby Roode, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and a Triple Threat main event with Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles.

As noted, next week's Superstar Shakeup will be a two-day event that begins on RAW and ends on SmackDown.

- Rusev took to Twitter after this week's SmackDown and made a cryptic tweet to tease potential changes. The show saw Randy Orton defeat Rusev and Bobby Roode in a Triple Threat to become the new #1 contender to new WWE United States Champion Jinder Mahal. This came just days after Jinder defeated Rusev, Roode and Orton in a Fatal 4 Way to capture the title at WrestleMania 34. As noted, WWE announced a few hours after this tweet that Rusev will face The Undertaker in a Casket Match at the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event. Rusev wrote:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

