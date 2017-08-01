LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Possible Spoiler for Tonight's WWE SmackDown Main Event
By Marc Middleton
Aug 1, 2017 - 6:59:32 PM
As noted, tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the first time ever. The winner will go on to face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at the August 20th WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn.

Multiple backstage sources at today's SmackDown tapings are reporting that the plan is for Jinder to defend against Nakamura at SummerSlam, according to PWInsider. This indicates that Cena will lose to Nakamura on tonight's show.

Stay tuned for more news going into tonight's SmackDown and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Title Match Announced for SummerSlam, Updated Card

  • Randy Orton SummerSlam Match Announced, WWE Extends International TV Partnership, Fatal 4 Way

  • WWE United States Title Match with Special Referee Announced for SummerSlam, Updated Card

  • WWE RAW Viewership with Big Cass vs. Big Show In the Main Event

  • Possible Spoiler for Tonight's WWE SmackDown Main Event

  • Latest Episode of John Cena's "Auto Geek", Sin Cara's New Mask, WWE Stock Up

  • SummerSlam Signing Raises Big Money, WWE RAW Top 10, Mae Young Classic "Bracketology"

  • More on Tonight's WWE 205 Live, New WWE Network Content, Possible SummerSlam Matches

  • WWE UK Title Match Announced, RAW Social Media Score, Akira Tozawa - Titus O'Neil

  • Roman Reigns Talks Momentum for SummerSlam (Video), Bill Goldberg on TV Show, Emma




    		•