Possible Spoiler for Tonight's WWE RAW In Green Bay

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is currently in Green Bay and is scheduled to be at tonight's RAW show, according to PWInsider.It's possible Flair appears to promote the match between Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Bayley set for Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.Speaking of that match, Charlotte tweeted the following going into tonight's RAW:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here