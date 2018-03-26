|
|
|
|
Jeff Hardy is currently backstage for tonight's WWE RAW in Cleveland, according to PWInsider. No word yet on if Jeff will be appearing.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Possible Spoiler for Tonight's WWE RAW In Cleveland
By Marc Middleton
Mar 26, 2018 - 12:31:33 PM
Hardy was recently cleared to return to the ring after suffering a torn labrum and torn rotator cuff in September 2017. He was recently at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and sources noted that he looked great in the ring.
Jeff returned to the storylines during The Ultimate Deletion match that aired last week on RAW, right before brother Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt to win The Great War. It looks like Jeff's DWI arrest from mid-March will not change plans for his return.
As noted earlier today, The Hardys are set to face RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar at the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More
|
|
Dean Ambrose Pulled from WWE's WrestleMania 34 Axxess
*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 3/26/18
WWE Legend Undergoes Heart Surgery, WWE Photo Shoot Preview for Tonight, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE on Shane McMahon Being Hospitalized, The Miz Welcomed Back Home (Photo), Rousey & Angle
Charlotte and Asuka Hype WrestleMania Match, Latest Mic'd Up WWE MMC Video, WWE Stock
WWE Posts The Ultimate Deletion Uncut, Fans on Braun Strowman, Dana Brooke - Bayley
Video: Mark Henry on His WWE Future and a Possible Return to the Ring
Celebs Talks WWE at Nick KCA (Video), The Bar on Braun Strowman (Video), Fans on Brock Lesnar
Dana Brooke Sends Warning to Ronda Rousey, More for Tonight's RAW, WWE Network Note
Big E on The New Day's Merchandising Power, Chemistry with The Usos, More