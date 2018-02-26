|
Kane is currently in Anaheim, CA for tonight's WWE RAW, according to PWInsider. It's possible that Kane will be featured on tonight's show as the Road to WrestleMania 34 heats up.
Posted in: WWE
WWE
Possible Return on Tonight's WWE RAW In Anaheim
By Marc Middleton
Feb 26, 2018 - 4:13:38 PM
Kane was last seen on the January 29th post-Royal Rumble RAW where he was destroyed by Braun Strowman after losing a Last Man Standing Elimination Chamber qualifier. WWE did an injury angle that night and said Kane left on his own after being taken to a local hospital.
There's no word yet on what Kane might be doing for WrestleMania but it looks like he was brought to California for this week's RAW. He's also returning to live events this week.
