Posted in: WWE
Possible RAW Return for Monday, John Cena Talks Nikki Bella (Videos), The Undisputed Era
By Marc Middleton
Dec 15, 2017 - 10:02:16 AM
- As seen below, WWE Music has released the "Undisputed" theme song for WWE NXT Superstars Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, The Undisputed Era:



- It's worth noting that WWE has The Miz advertised for next Monday's RAW from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI. Miz has been away filming WWE Studios' The Marine 6 movie with Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. HBK noted back on December 2nd that they had 3 weeks of filming left, which would be next week. As noted, WWE does not have Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns scheduled for next week's RAW but WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be returning.

- John Cena appeared on Harry Connick Jr's syndicated talk show to promote the new "Ferdinand" movie that comes out this week. Below are videos of Cena discussing his upcoming wedding with Nikki Bella, the proposal at WrestleMania 33 and if Nikki has turned him into a softy:

John Cena Talks Wedding Planning


Is John Cena a Softy?


John Cena's Proposal


