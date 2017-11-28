LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Possible Names for Cruiserweight Fatal 4 Way, Cathy Kelley Previews SmackDown, Tag Title Match
By Marc Middleton
Nov 28, 2017 - 12:40:01 PM
- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video:



- As noted, Rich Swann won a Fatal 4 Way on last night's RAW to move one step closer to a title shot from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Another Fatal 4 Way will take place on next Monday's RAW with the winner facing Swann the following week for the chance to become the new #1 contender. Enzo will then defend against the winner of that match the following week. WWE has not confirmed next Monday's Fatal 4 Way participants but it looks like the match will feature Cedric Alexander, Tony Nese, Drew Gulak and Mustafa Ali.

- Seth Rollins and RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro took to Twitter and tweeted the following to hype next Monday's title match with Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. The Bar in Los Angeles:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Possible Names for Cruiserweight Fatal 4 Way, Cathy Kelley Previews SmackDown, Tag Title Match

  • Six-Woman Match Added to SmackDown, Update on Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, DDP

  • Emma Set for Post-WWE Indie Events, "Broken" Matt Hardy Photo, The Bar Games

  • WWE 205 Live Match for Tonight, The Singh Brothers on AJ Styles (Video), WWE NXT Road Trip

  • Nia Jax on Paige's Stable, Erick Rowan's Birthday, WWE Legends Talk Bar Tabs (Video)

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - AJ Styles In Action, Randy Orton, More

  • Braun Strowman on Kane, Roman Reigns - Samoa Joe Feud (Video), Rich Swann Talks Title

  • Dana Brooke - Titus Worldwide Video, WWE's Most-Liked Instagram Photo, The Miz

  • Kurt Angle Speaks to Fans After WWE RAW Goes Off the Air (Video)

  • Matt Hardy Teases "Broken" Change on RAW (Video), Enzo Amore Set to Defend, WWE NXT Promo



    		•