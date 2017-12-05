LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Possible Matches for WWE NXT on USA Network, Matt Hardy on Sister Abigail, RAW Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Dec 5, 2017 - 3:36:42 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW at the Staples Center in Los Angeles:



- It was noted earlier in the announcement for WWE Week on the USA Network that next Wednesday's broadcast debut of WWE NXT will feature NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas, NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon, Adam Cole, Aleister Black and more. The one-hour special airs at 7pm EST. Based on what happened at the recent NXT TV tapings, it looks like the USA Network special could feature Almas vs. Fabian Aichner, Black vs. Cole and Moon vs. Peyton Royce.

- We noted earlier how fans voted that a "deletion" by Matt Hardy would be worse than being "burned" by Bray Wyatt. "Woken" Matt responded to the poll on Twitter today and addressed Wyatt's Sister Abigail for the first time, as seen below:




