|
|
|
|
- Below is another clip of John Cena hosting NBC's "Today" with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb earlier today. Cena joins the hosts and Jeremy Parsons for a game of "Who Knew?" to quiz fans on popular catchphrases, such as Cena's "you can't see me!" gesture. Winners in the game received a $100 gift card while all players received a Cena merchandise bundle, which included a signed hat.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Possible Leaked Design for New WWE Cruiserweight Tag Titles, WWE NXT Dark Match, John Cena
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2018 - 7:23:09 PM
- The dark match before tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw No Way Jose defeat Marcel Barthel.
- As noted, WWE is planning to introduce new Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles to the 205 Live brand some time after WrestleMania 34. Twitter user @BeltFanDan, who has been reliable in revealing a few title designs in the past, tweeted a photo of what the new tag team titles may look like, as seen below. It should be noted that this is an un-confirmed design at this point.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More
|
|
WWE NXT Spoiler Updates: Dusty Classic Finals Changed, Superstar Undergoing Surgery, Takeover Card
Man Shot By Police at the WWE PC In 2015 Causes a Scene at Tonight's WWE NXT Tapings
WWE NXT North American Champion To Be Crowned with Big Takeover Match, EC3 Update
WWE NXT to Introduce New Singles Title During WrestleMania 34 Weekend
Possible Leaked Design for New WWE Cruiserweight Tag Titles, WWE NXT Dark Match, John Cena
How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Final Episode Before Fastlane?
Ronda Rousey on Moves She Used Against The Authority, SmackDown Social Score, WWE Stars Game
UFC Fighter Lands Meeting with WWE, Wants to Work UFC and WWE at the Same Time
Jinder Mahal on Rusev's Popularity, If He'd Be Interested In Returning to RAW
John Cena Appears for Nickelodeon, Cena's TMNT Character, Brie Bella, WWE Fastlane