Posted in: WWE
Possible Injury at WWE Live Event (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Nov 6, 2017 - 1:06:24 PM
Sin Cara may have suffered an injury during Sunday's WWE event in Madrid, Spain.

Cara was competing with Sami Zayn and WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin in a Triple Threat when Cara sent Corbin to the floor and landed bad on his own leg. He immediately clutched his leg in pain and signaled the injury after Sami came over to continue the match. The match quickly ended and Cara was helped to the back by trainers and referees.

Stay tuned for updates on Cara's status. Below are a few videos from the match:







