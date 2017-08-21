LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Possible Debut Spoiler for Tonight's WWE RAW from Brooklyn
By Marc Middleton
Aug 21, 2017 - 7:32:58 PM
Former WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode is currently backstage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, according to PWInsider. Roode appears to be the only NXT talent backstage for tonight's RAW but there's no word yet on if he will be debuting.

A Roode call-up has been rumored for a few weeks now. He just lost the NXT Title to Drew McIntyre at "Takeover: Brooklyn III" on Saturday night.

