|
|
|
|
- Below is a new promo for Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view main event, which will see The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) do battle with Kane, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a 3-on-5 Tables, Ladders & Chairs Handicap Match.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Possible Challenger for Baron Corbin, Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable, TLC Promo
By Marc Middleton
Oct 18, 2017 - 7:11:58 AM
- The dark match before this week's WWE SmackDown in Seattle saw Tye Dillinger, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin defeat Mike Kanellis and The Colons in six-man action.
- It looks like Sin Cara may be receiving a title shot from WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin soon. Cara defeated Corbin via count out at last night's SmackDown in Seattle. Below is video from the upset:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
This Week's WWE SmackDown Draws Lowest Viewership In Months
Paul Heyman on Answering Jinder Mahal's Challenge, Triple H Hypes WWE NXT, Eva Marie
WWE SmackDown Social Score, Brock Lesnar Career Moments (Video), Roman Reigns
SAnitY Hypes Tonight's Main Event, WWE SuperCard Halloween Update, SmackDown Top 10
WWE Star Teases Return, Brie Bella on Her Comeback, First Wrestling Match Kalisto Saw
Kalisto Calls Out Airline (Photo), Fans on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, Rusev
Backstage News on Nia Jax's WWE Status, Natalya on Charlotte Flair, Nikki Bella - Naomi
WWE on Brock Lesnar Answering Jinder Mahal's Challenge, Nikki Bella - DWTS Video, The Shield
Big WWE NXT Six-Man Airing Tonight, Jinder Mahal Video from India, Simon Gotch
Sin Cara on Baron Corbin (Video), Fans on Jinder Mahal's Big Challenge, Drew Gulak