Possible Big Movie Role for Brock Lesnar, WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans", TTTT Preview

Big challenges come in all shapes and forms! Very cool announcement at noon!#brocklesnar #rockybalboa1976 A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Dec 11, 2017 at 11:05am PST

Don't miss your chance to BE THERE when #NXTTakeOver: New Orleans emanates from the @SmoothieKingCtr on the eve of #WrestleMania 34! Tickets available this Friday. https://t.co/mzp7FLLUlE — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 11, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is a promo for this week's 15th annual WWE Tribute to The Troops, which airs on the USA Network this Thursday night. The event was taped last week at Naval Base San Diego.- It looks like WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar may be joining the Rocky movie franchise. Sylvester Stallone tweeted the following teaser today:- As noted, the WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event has been officially announced for Saturday, April 7th from the Smoothie King Center during WrestleMania 34 weekend. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Triple H and WWE tweeted the following on the event today, revealing the first logo: