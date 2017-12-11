Posted in:
WWE
Possible Big Movie Role for Brock Lesnar, WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans", TTTT Preview
By Marc Middleton
Dec 11, 2017
- Below is a promo for this week's 15th annual WWE Tribute to The Troops, which airs on the USA Network this Thursday night. The event was taped last week at Naval Base San Diego.
VIDEO
- It looks like WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar may be joining the Rocky movie franchise. Sylvester Stallone tweeted the following teaser today:
Big challenges come in all shapes and forms! Very cool announcement at noon!#brocklesnar #rockybalboa1976
- As noted, the WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event has been officially announced for Saturday, April 7th from the Smoothie King Center during WrestleMania 34 weekend. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Triple H and WWE tweeted the following on the event today, revealing the first logo:
