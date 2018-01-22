|
As noted, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore has been suspended by the company after a woman accused him of raping her back in October 2017. You can read our original report on the accusations with information on the woman and her connection to Enzo by clicking here.
Posted in:
WWE
Police Report Filed Over Enzo Amore Rape Allegation
By Marc Middleton
Jan 22, 2018 - 6:01:42 PM
The date of the alleged incident is Thursday, October 19th, 2017. F4Wonline.com notes that the woman filed a report with the Phoenix Police Department on the alleged incident and the case is still under investigation. We hope to have more details from the police report soon.
For those who missed it, WWE's statement on the matter reads like this:
"WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. Until this matter is resolved, Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended."
Enzo was set to defend his title against Cedric Alexander at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view next Sunday. No word yet on what will happen with the title but we will keep you updated.
