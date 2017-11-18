|
|
|
|
Below are photos of the two-ring setup and the stage for tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Remember to join us for live coverage on the main page and join us after the show for highlights from Triple H's interview.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Photos of the Stage and Special Ring for Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" Event
By Marc Middleton
Nov 18, 2017 - 7:19:17 PM
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Photos of the Stage and Special Ring for Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" Event
Zelina Vega on Tonight's WWE NXT Title Match (Video), Shawn Michaels on Johnny Gargano, Booker T
Photo Of The NXT TakeOver: WarGames Ring Setup, Bayley Records A Fan's Proposal (Video)
Triple H Hypes Takeover Matches, Paul Ellering Uses Donald Trump Line, Charlotte Flair
*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE NXT "TAKEOVER: WARGAMES" 11/18
Jimmy Jacobs On What Angle John Cena Did Not Think Would Do Well, Lana Brings Up Nia Jax's "Leave Of Absence" From The WWE
Triple H Speaks On WWE's U.K. Division & The Plans For Them Going Forward
Nikki Bella Briefly Comments On If Her & John Cena Are Going To Have Children In The Future
Drew McIntyre Speaks On The Feeling Of Winning The NXT Championship, His Expectations After Returning To The WWE & How Has He Evolved Since His Last Run In The Company
AJ Styles Discusses Spending Time With His Family & Hints That His Run In WWE May Be Over In A Few Years