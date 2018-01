Photos of the New WWE RAW Logo, New Theme Song To Be Revealed Tonight?

You should tune in to @WWE Monday Night Raw tonight! — Papa Roach (@paparoach) January 29, 2018

@jahadyhenriquez nuevo logo de raw y nueva cancion bajo la agrupacion papa roach pic.twitter.com/ppr1d7M2X4 — luis (@buo01) January 30, 2018

As seen in the photos below, WWE will be debuting a new color scheme for the RAW logo tonight in Philadelphia.It also looks like WWE will debut a new theme song by Papa Roach on tonight's show as the band tweeted a teaser.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here