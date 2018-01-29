LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Photos of the New WWE RAW Logo, New Theme Song To Be Revealed Tonight?
By Marc Middleton
Jan 29, 2018 - 7:37:16 PM
As seen in the photos below, WWE will be debuting a new color scheme for the RAW logo tonight in Philadelphia.

It also looks like WWE will debut a new theme song by Papa Roach on tonight's show as the band tweeted a teaser.










