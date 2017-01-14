|
Posted in:
WWE
Photos from WWE UK Tournament Venue, Charly Caruso Checks In from the UK, Birthdays
By Marc Middleton
Jan 14, 2017 - 2:16:13 PM
- Charly Caruso checks in from Blackpool, England ahead of today's WWE United Kingdom Title tournament in these new videos.
- WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan turns 64 years old today while Ernest "The Cat" Miller turns 53 and Gene Snitsky turns 47.
- Fit Finlay and Triple H tweeted these photos from the Empress Ballroom, which will host the UK Title tournament this weekend:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
