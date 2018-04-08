LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Photos and Videos from Ronda Rousey's In-ring Debut at WrestleMania 34
By Marc Middleton
Apr 8, 2018 - 9:10:11 PM
Ronda Rousey got the pin in her WWE in-ring debut as she and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle defeated Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at tonight's WrestleMania 34 event in New Orleans.

The match saw Rousey get physical with Triple H and Angle get physical with Stephanie at times. Stephanie ended up tapping out to Rousey for the finish.

Below are photos and videos from the match:














































