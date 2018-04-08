|
SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan returned to the ring at tonight's WrestleMania 34 event in New Orleans and teamed with Shane McMahon to defeat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. This was Bryan's first match since April 14th, 2015. Bryan got the submission on Sami to end the match.
Photos and Videos from Daniel Bryan's Ring Return at WrestleMania 34
By Marc Middleton
Apr 8, 2018 - 10:20:34 PM
Due to the match stipulation, Owens and Zayn will not be reinstated to the blue brand. There has been speculation on the two going to RAW but those plans have not been confirmed.
Below are photos and videos from Bryan's return to the ring:
