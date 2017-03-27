LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Photos and Video from WrestleMania 33 Set Construction, Rumor on What's Being Built
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2017 - 9:58:56 AM
It looks like WWE is going big for the "Ultimate Thrill Ride" of the year as rumors from inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando indicate that the company is building a roller coaster to be a part of the set. WWE has used a roller coaster in the promotional material for this year's WrestleMania with the "Ultimate Thrill Ride" theme.

Roller coaster or not, it appears the stage for WrestleMania 33 will be one of WWE's biggest yet as it reportedly covers one entire side of the stadium.

Below are some photos and videos from fans in the Orlando area:








































Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Gail Kim Responds to Stephanie McMahon, Paul Heyman Working with Race Track, John Cena Fury

  • Sean Waltman In Crazy Shape (Photo), SummerSlam Sold Out, Noelle Foley Comic Con Video

  • WWE RAW Sold Out, Jim Ross on His Wife Being an Organ Donor, Brie Bella Cooks (Video)

  • Lana Nominated for Movie Work, Indie Wrestler at the WWE PC, Total Divas Return Teaser

  • Nia Jax Reacts to First WWE Action Figure, Former Ring Announcer on Game Show (Photo)

  • WWE Video on Potential Female Recruit, Fans on RAW Champions at WrestleMania, Batista - Drax

  • Photos and Video from WrestleMania 33 Set Construction, Rumor on What's Being Built

  • Another Former WWE Star at WrestleMania 33, Fans on WrestleMania Entrances, WWE - SMOSH Games

  • WWE Ranks Top WrestleMania 33 Matches, Roman Reigns on The Undertaker's Age (Video)

  • WWE Stars Ringing Opening Bell Today, Brie Bella Baby Shower Video, DDP WWE DVD "First Look"




    		•