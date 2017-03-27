Posted in: WWE Photos and Video from WrestleMania 33 Set Construction, Rumor on What's Being Built
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2017 - 9:58:56 AM
It looks like WWE is going big for the "Ultimate Thrill Ride" of the year as rumors from inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando indicate that the company is building a roller coaster to be a part of the set. WWE has used a roller coaster in the promotional material for this year's WrestleMania with the "Ultimate Thrill Ride" theme.
Roller coaster or not, it appears the stage for WrestleMania 33 will be one of WWE's biggest yet as it reportedly covers one entire side of the stadium.
Below are some photos and videos from fans in the Orlando area: