Posted in: WWE
Photos & Videos from the Main Event of Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" Event
By Marc Middleton
Nov 18, 2017 - 11:24:20 PM
The two-ring main event at tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" event from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX saw The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish defeat NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain of SAnitY plus the team of The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong.

The match started off with Cole, Young and Strong in the ring while the other competitors waited in shark cages. Fish & O'Reilly were unleashed first, followed by Wolfe & Dain. The finish saw Cole get the pin on Young.

Below are photos and videos from the return of WarGames to WWE:


















































