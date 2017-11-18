Photos & Videos from the Main Event of Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" Event

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

The two-ring main event at tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" event from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX saw The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish defeat NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain of SAnitY plus the team of The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong.The match started off with Cole, Young and Strong in the ring while the other competitors waited in shark cages. Fish & O'Reilly were unleashed first, followed by Wolfe & Dain. The finish saw Cole get the pin on Young.Below are photos and videos from the return of WarGames to WWE:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here