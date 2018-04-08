Photos & Videos from the Inaugural WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34

|
Naomi won the inaugural WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at tonight's WrestleMania 34 Kickoff pre-show from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The match looked like it came down to Sasha Banks and Bayley with Bayley getting the win but Naomi came back into the ring and eliminated Bayley. Naomi had been outside of the ring but she went under the bottom rope to get there, not over the top.
By Marc Middleton
Apr 8, 2018 - 6:55:47 PM
The only surprises in the match were several WWE NXT Superstars - Dakota Kai, Peyton Royce, Kairi Sane, Bianca Belair and Kavita Devi.
Below are photos and videos from the match:
