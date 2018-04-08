LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Photos & Videos from the Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34
By Marc Middleton
Apr 8, 2018 - 6:14:40 PM
Matt Hardy won the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 tonight in New Orleans. The finish saw Bray Wyatt make his return and help Matt go up against Baron Corbin and Mojo Rawley, the other final competitors. Wyatt was not an official participant in the match.

It's worth noting that Elias was listed for the match but he did not participate. There were no surprise entrants in the match.

Below are photos and videos from the match:


































