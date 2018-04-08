Photos & Videos from The Undertaker's Ring Return at WrestleMania 34

The lights go out, which can only mean one thing...



WHO WANTS TO WALK WITH @IAmEliasWWE?! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/MNyxucEMtt — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 9, 2018

"Were you expecting somebody else?...That somebody else doesn't have the unimaginable athletic talent that I possess!" - @IAmEliasWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/J2K4dIUEiT — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 9, 2018

Be careful what you wish for, because you just might get it.#WrestleMania #Undertaker pic.twitter.com/6WxiwqjYSN — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018

Returning to the place where his streak ENDED...



The #Undertaker has returned to #WrestleMania to make things RIGHT! pic.twitter.com/NTugKdoNXc — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 9, 2018

The match you thought you would NEVER see...is LIVE on @WWENetwork, and The #Undertaker just went OLD SCHOOL on @JohnCena! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/DBII59qVS7 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 9, 2018

The Undertaker returned to the ring at WrestleMania 34 tonight and defeated John Cena in a quick match, possibly setting up a future rematch between the two future WWE Hall of Famers.Cena was shown watching the WrestleMania matches in the crowd with fans throughout the show until a referee informed him that "he" was here. Cena ran to the back and later came out for a match but the challenge was first answered by Elias. Cena easily took out Elias and was then confronted by The Undertaker. Cena got some offense in but Taker dominated and easily won.Below are photos and videos from the match, which lasted less than 3 minutes:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here