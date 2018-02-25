|
|
|
|
Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is now official for WrestleMania 34 after Reigns won the men's Elimination Chamber match at tonight's pay-per-view in Las Vegas.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Photos, Videos and More from WWE Elimination Chamber Main Event, WrestleMania 34 Main Event Set
By Marc Middleton
Feb 25, 2018 - 11:26:10 PM
Below are photos and videos from tonight's Chamber main event along with entrances & eliminations:
Order of Entrances
1. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz (started the match)
2. Seth Rollins (started the match)
3. Finn Balor (started the match)
4. John Cena
5. Roman Reigns
6. Braun Strowman
7. Elias
Order of Eliminations
1. The Miz (eliminated by Braun Strowman)
2. Elias (eliminated by Braun Strowman)
3. John Cena (eliminated by Braun Strowman)
4. Finn Balor (eliminated by Braun Strowman)
5. Seth Rollins (eliminated by Braun Strowman)
6. Braun Strowman (defeated by winner Roman Reigns)
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More
|
|
Photos, Videos and More from WWE Elimination Chamber Main Event, WrestleMania 34 Main Event Set
Ronda Rousey Signs Contract at WWE Elimination Chamber, Puts Triple H Through Table (Video)
Photos & Videos, Orders from the First-Ever Women's Elimination Chamber Match
WWE Elimination Chamber Structure Photo, Paige on Ronda Rousey, Women's Chamber Rules
Paul Heyman on Brock Lesnar - Monday's RAW, WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Video, More
Ronda Rousey Arrives Backstage (Video), The Miz Reacts to EC Billboard, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle
SmackDown Stars Added to RAW MSG Live Event, The Velveteen Dream vs. Tyler Bate, More
Aiden English on Eddie Guerrero, Brazilian Superstars Train at the WWE PC (Video), More
Final Card for Tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, Live Coverage Reminder
Video: AJ Styles on Jeff Jarrett's WWE HOF Induction, Jarrett Helping Wrestlers In Other Companies, More