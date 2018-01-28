|
Shinsuke Nakamura is going to WrestleMania 34 after winning tonight's 30-man Royal Rumble match in Philadelphia. Nakamura last eliminated Roman Reigns to get the win and confirmed after the match that he will be facing WWE Champion AJ Styles at WrestleMania.
|
Photos, Videos: Who Won the WWE Royal Rumble?, Rey Mysterio and Other Stars Return
By Marc Middleton
Jan 28, 2018 - 9:12:21 PM
Tonight's Rumble match saw surprise entrances by WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas, Adam Cole, "The Hurricane" Shane Helms, Rey Mysterio and Dolph Ziggler.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's match:
