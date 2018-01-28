Photos, Videos: Ronda Rousey Makes WWE Debut, Winner of the First-Ever Women's Royal Rumble, More

BIG UPDATE: Backstage News On Bobby Lashley Possibly Signing With WWE And Feuding With Brock Lesnar

Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut at tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia following the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match, which closed the show and was won by Asuka.Rousey interrupted a post-match segment with Asuka, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. It was not announced who Asuka's WrestleMania 34 opponent will be. Rousey came out and tried to shake Asuka's hand but Asuka slapped her hand away. She also took a look at the titles before leaving the ring and shaking the hand of special guest commentator Stephanie McMahon. Rousey smiled on the stage and continued to point at the WrestleMania 34 banner as the pay-per-view went off the air.The women's Rumble saw surprise appearances from WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, Kairi Sane, Molly Holly, Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Vickie Guerrero, Kelly Kelly, WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline Moore, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.Below are photos and videos from the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match and Rousey's debut:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here