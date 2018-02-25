Photos & Videos, Orders from the First-Ever Women's Elimination Chamber Match

When one "door" closes... one elimination chamber pod OPENS!@WWE_MandyRose has been ELIMINATED and @MickieJames has ENTERED the match! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/oh2vGQ2EDJ — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018

She may be FIVE FEET OF FURY, but @AlexaBliss_WWE DREAMED BIG... without ANYONE'S HELP! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/haKBDyJBss — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 26, 2018

RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained her title at tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in the first-ever women's Chamber match. Bliss will now go on to defend her title at WrestleMania 34.Below are photos and videos from tonight's match along with entrances & eliminations:1. Bayley2. Sonya Deville3. Mandy Rose4. Mickie James5. Sasha Banks6. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss1. Mandy Rose (eliminated by Sasha Banks)2. Sonya Deville (eliminated by Mickie James)3. Mickie James (eliminated by Bayley)4. Bayley (eliminated by Alexa Bliss)5. Sasha Banks (defeated by Alexa Bliss)