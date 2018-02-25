LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Photos & Videos, Orders from the First-Ever Women's Elimination Chamber Match
By Marc Middleton
Feb 25, 2018 - 8:56:52 PM
RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained her title at tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in the first-ever women's Chamber match. Bliss will now go on to defend her title at WrestleMania 34.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's match along with entrances & eliminations:

Order of Entrances:
1. Bayley
2. Sonya Deville
3. Mandy Rose
4. Mickie James
5. Sasha Banks
6. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

Order of Eliminations:
1. Mandy Rose (eliminated by Sasha Banks)
2. Sonya Deville (eliminated by Mickie James)
3. Mickie James (eliminated by Bayley)
4. Bayley (eliminated by Alexa Bliss)
5. Sasha Banks (defeated by Alexa Bliss)


























































