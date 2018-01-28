Photos, Videos: New RAW Tag Team Champions Crowned at WWE Royal Rumble Tonight

|
Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions at tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia.
|
WWE
By Marc Middleton
Jan 28, 2018
This is The Bar's 4th RAW Tag Team Title reign together. Cesaro is now a five-time tag team champion. Rollins and Jordan had been champions since winning the titles on the Christmas RAW, defeating The Bar.
Below are videos and photos from tonight's match:
