Posted in: WWE
Photos: Triple H Presents WWE Title Belt to Cop Attacked During UK Terror Attack
By Marc Middleton
Jun 20, 2017 - 7:30:37 PM


Triple H recently flew to London to present PC Charlie Guenigault with a custom WWE Title belt, according to The Mirror. Guenigault is the off-duty police officer that was seriously injured during the recent London Bridge terror attack. The 25 year old suffered stab wounds to his head, leg, back and stomach after running towards the terrorists. Guenigault was wearing a Sami Zayn t-shirt at the time of the attack.

For the surprise visit from Triple H, Guenigault was transported in secret to a London hotel in a limousine to meet The Game. Triple H commented:

“The highest recognition a WWE Superstar can get is winning the WWE Championship. But this honour is also reserved for those in real life who go above and beyond. To run in the direction of a scary situation that can’t even be described in words, to help others, for that to be your instinct to help others – that is a hero. People say a lot of times that they watch WWE because these guys are like real-life superheroes. Well, Charlie is a real hero."

You can see photos from the meeting below:













