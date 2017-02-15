LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Photos: The McMahon Family Visits The White House and Donald Trump
By Marc Middleton
Feb 15, 2017 - 2:47:29 PM
As noted, the US Senate confirmed Linda McMahon as the head of the Small Business Administration this week.

Linda brought the family, including Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon, his wife Marissa and Vince McMahon to the White House to meet her new boss, WWE Hall of Famer and President Donald Trump.

Below are photos from the meeting, which saw the grandkids bring a gift to Trump - a photo from his WrestleMania showdown with Vince a few years back.







