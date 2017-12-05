|
WWE will be returning to an outside setting for their 15th annual Tribute to The Troops special today in San Diego, California. This is the first time in many years that matches for the Troops special are being taped outside on or near a ship. It appears today's matches are being taped at the USS Dewey. As seen below, Samoa Joe tweeted a photo of the ring being set up and confirmed that he will be working the tapings.
Posted in:
WWE
Photos: Ship Setting Returns for WWE's Tribute to The Troops, More from San Diego
By Marc Middleton
Dec 5, 2017 - 12:31:30 PM
Stay tuned as we will have live spoilers from the tapings some time after 1pm EST. Also below are photos from the various WWE happenings in & around Naval Base San Diego this morning. Besides main roster Superstars, you can see that WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat, Marine Steve Cutler, Marine Chad Lail and Marine Montez Ford were also brought in. We will have more updates on today's events later on.
Photos: Ship Setting Returns for WWE's Tribute to The Troops, More from San Diego
