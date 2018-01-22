Photos & Notes from WWE UK Champion vs. Impact Champion, WWE Pre-shows Confirmed, Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax

Matches and shows like last night’s are why I still love what I do. TV wrestling is great, but going out to the ring unencumbered, and able to create something organically that the fans can feel, believe, and be emotionally invested in is the magic of what we do. And being able to work together to create special and unique moments is only a positive for this business. I’d like to thank everyone who helped allow for this moment, including @wwe and @tripleh. One month in and 2018 has already been an amazing year for me professionally, and I really feel like the best is yet to come. #motivationmonday #grateful #prowrestling #destiny #wwe #impactwrestling #vgang

A post shared by Austin Aries (@austinhealyaries) on Jan 22, 2018 at 11:26am PST