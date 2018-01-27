Photos: Big Names Shown at Ringside for Tonight's WWE NXT Takeover Event

You never know WHO you'll run into at #NXTTakeOver. Nice to see you, @therealec3! pic.twitter.com/6QsBQ14DZG — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 28, 2018

Ethan Carter III was shown at ringside during tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" event, right before the main event began. It looks like he will be making his return to the company as EC3 soon.Other stars shown at ringside during Takeover tonight were War Machine, Trevor "Ricochet" Mann and Maria Menounos.Below are shots of the stars at ringside tonight: