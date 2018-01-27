LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Photos: Big Names Shown at Ringside for Tonight's WWE NXT Takeover Event
By Marc Middleton
Jan 27, 2018 - 9:47:41 PM
Ethan Carter III was shown at ringside during tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" event, right before the main event began. It looks like he will be making his return to the company as EC3 soon.

Other stars shown at ringside during Takeover tonight were War Machine, Trevor "Ricochet" Mann and Maria Menounos.

Below are shots of the stars at ringside tonight:













