Posted in: WWE
Photo of the New WWE NXT Women's Title, Hall of Famers at Takeover, Slip on Commentary
By Marc Middleton
Apr 1, 2017 - 10:59:59 PM
- Nigel McGuinness made a slip on commentary after Aleister Black's debut win over Andrade "Cien" Almas at WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" tonight. While Black was taking in the win from the middle of the ring, Nigel commented, "This is going to be a man to reckon with here in Ring of Honor."

- As seen below, WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix were in attendance for tonight's Takeover event:




- Below is a photo of the new NXT Women's Title belt that was revealed by General Manager William Regal at Takeover tonight. The title is held by Asuka.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

