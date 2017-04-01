Posted in: WWE Photo of the New WWE NXT Women's Title, Hall of Famers at Takeover, Slip on Commentary
By Marc Middleton
Apr 1, 2017 - 10:59:59 PM
- Nigel McGuinness made a slip on commentary after Aleister Black's debut win over Andrade "Cien" Almas at WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" tonight. While Black was taking in the win from the middle of the ring, Nigel commented, "This is going to be a man to reckon with here in Ring of Honor."
- As seen below, WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix were in attendance for tonight's Takeover event: