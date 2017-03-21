LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Photo of Vince and Stephanie McMahon at RAW, The Usos' Title Photo Shoot (Video), WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Mar 22, 2017 - 5:46:21 PM
- As noted, The Usos defeated American Alpha on last night's WWE SmackDown to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Below is video from their first photo shoot as champions:



- WWE stock was down 0.09% today, closing at $21.08 per share. Today's high was $21.17 and the low was $20.84.

- Stephanie McMahon took over the Boston University social media accounts this past Monday to raise awareness for Boston University Giving Day on April 5th. Stephanie graduated from the school in 1998. Below is a backstage photo of Stephanie with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon as RAW went off the air:




