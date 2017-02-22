LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Photo of Actress as Paige In WWE Studios Movie, Wrestler Returns to the Indies, New Day
By Marc Middleton
Feb 22, 2017 - 7:37:38 PM
- Xavier Woods unboxes The New Day's brand new Funko Pops! figures in this "UpUpDownDown" video:



- Former WWE Superstar Paul Burchill returned to the ring at an AIW indie show in Cleveland, Ohio last week and is now taking bookings via BurchillWrestling@hotmail.com. It appears Burchill has been out of the ring since mid-2015.

- Below is another photo of actress Florence Pugh as WWE Divas Champion Paige in the "Fighting With My Family" movie from WWE Studios and The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions. This is a shot from the post-RAW filming in Los Angeles this week, which saw Paige, played by Pugh and her stunt double Tessa Blanchard, take on AJ Lee, played by former TNA Knockout Thea Trinidad.




