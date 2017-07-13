Posted in: WWE Photo from The Mae Young Classic, Thea Trinidad's WWE NXT Name, The Bella Twins
By Marc Middleton
Jul 13, 2017 - 5:10:41 PM
- Below is the first full episode of The Bella Twins' new food & drink show, Bella Appétit. The episode features Nikki Bella visiting wine country with Hidden Ridge's Tim Martin.
- Former TNA Knockout Thea Trinidad is now using the name Zolita Vega in WWE NXT. She is currently working as the valet for Andrade "Cien" Almas.
- As noted, there will be a Parade of Champions for The Mae Young Classic later this evening at 6:30pm EST. We will have full spoilers from the tapings tonight as well. Triple H tweeted the following from inside Full Sail University as they prepare for tonight's tapings: