LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Photo from The Mae Young Classic, Thea Trinidad's WWE NXT Name, The Bella Twins
By Marc Middleton
Jul 13, 2017 - 5:10:41 PM
- Below is the first full episode of The Bella Twins' new food & drink show, Bella Appétit. The episode features Nikki Bella visiting wine country with Hidden Ridge's Tim Martin.



- Former TNA Knockout Thea Trinidad is now using the name Zolita Vega in WWE NXT. She is currently working as the valet for Andrade "Cien" Almas.

- As noted, there will be a Parade of Champions for The Mae Young Classic later this evening at 6:30pm EST. We will have full spoilers from the tapings tonight as well. Triple H tweeted the following from inside Full Sail University as they prepare for tonight's tapings:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Full Roster for The Mae Young Classic Confirmed, Parade of Champions Video

  • WWE Stars Hype The Mae Young Classic, Ringside Photo, AJ Styles DVD Update, John Cena

  • Notes from The Mae Young Classic, Wade Barrett Indie Video, The New Day Belt Released

  • Photo from The Mae Young Classic, Thea Trinidad's WWE NXT Name, The Bella Twins

  • New WWE NXT Ring Name, Fandango - Superstar Ink Preview, Triple H NXT Photo

  • Shelton Benjamin Video from Indie Show, Jinder Mahal on His WWE Title Reign, Sean Waltman

  • Triple H Invites Floyd & Conor to RAW, Fans on AJ Styles Open Challenges, Kurt Angle

  • Stephanie McMahon Honored at Awards (Photos), Goldberg at Indie Event, Samoa Joe

  • Mae Young Classic Roster News, Rapper Visits WWE HQ, Noam Dar - Alicia Fox Update

  • Johnny Gargano Updates (Video), Photos and Videos of New WWE NXT Star Vanessa Borne




    		•