Photo Of The NXT TakeOver: WarGames Ring Setup, Bayley Records A Fan's Proposal (Video)

Nov 18, 2017



Nov 18, 2017



The former RAW Women's Champion recorded the moment and shared it on Twitter for all to see.



Check it out:



What an beautiful moment to witness! He chose to propose to his fiancé during our photo op! Congratulations guys!! pic.twitter.com/SOXv2a0ruA — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 18, 2017









Here are a few photos of the ring setup for tonight's NXT TakeOver: WarGames event. From the photos below, you can see the two rings for the main event, with the large steel cage hovering over.



An early look at the War Games setup pic.twitter.com/wsFoyJmFXU — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 18, 2017





Another look at the two ring setup tonight for #NXTTakeOver #WarGames



(📸: @yareidde ) pic.twitter.com/pLQFpaaosi — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) November 18, 2017



