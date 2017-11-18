Photo Of The NXT TakeOver: WarGames Ring Setup, Bayley Records A Fan's Proposal (Video)

|
While fans were lined up to meet former RAW Women's Champion Bayley at Wizard World's Comic-Con event in Austin, TX, one lucky woman had the opportunity of meeting Bayley and in the midst of meeting one of her favorite WWE stars, she was proposed to by her boyfriend.
Posted in:
WWE
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 18, 2017 - 6:51:23 PM
The former RAW Women's Champion recorded the moment and shared it on Twitter for all to see.
Check it out:
Here are a few photos of the ring setup for tonight's NXT TakeOver: WarGames event. From the photos below, you can see the two rings for the main event, with the large steel cage hovering over.
