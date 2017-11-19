|
For the first time in 20 years, WarGames was brought back to the wrestling world at NXT TakeOver. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) defeated SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain & Alexander Wolfe) & the team of Roderick Strong, with the Authors of Pain.
WWE
Photo Of Alexander Wolfe's Nasty Cut From The War Games Match, The Undisputed Era Reflect On Their Victory (Video)
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 19, 2017 - 12:05:16 AM
Adam Cole picked up the victory for his team by pinning Eric Young and The Undisputed Era has yet again, added another notch onto their belt in their short tenure in NXT.
During the WarGames match, Alexander Wolfe hit a German suplex on Rezar of the Authors Of Pain. Wolfe slammed the big man threw a table, but in doing so, the back of Wolfe's head hit the side of the table, opening a nasty wound. Wolfe would then be stitched up by WWE's medical team and proceeded to fight in the match.
