|
|
|
|
WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was in Las Vegas on Sunday to meet with his former boss, UFC President Dana White.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Photo: Brock Lesnar Meets with Dana White In Las Vegas on Sunday
By Marc Middleton
Feb 26, 2018 - 12:11:35 PM
It's possible Lesnar was in Vegas to meet with WWE officials as they were in town for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view but White confirmed to MMA Junkie that they hung out on Sunday. As seen below, White tweeted a photo of he and The Beast, who was wearing a UFC t-shirt.
There's no word yet on what was discussed but it could have just been a case of two friends catching up. The rumors on a potential UFC return for Lesnar have been ramping up as of late because Lesnar's current WWE contract expires after WrestleMania 34, where he is expected to be defending against Roman Reigns. MMA Junkie noted that White would not elaborate on the meeting.
White appeared on UFC Tonight earlier this month and once again said anything is possible in regards to Lesnar's return to The Octagon.
"Anything is possible," White said. "Brock has always shown interest in coming over and fighting here in the UFC. I wouldn't be shocked if he gave it one more shot."
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More
|
|
Ronda Rousey Hypes Tonight's RAW, Matt Hardy on Bray Wyatt, Elimination Chamber Recap
WWE Hall of Famer Gets a New Smile (Video), More on Tonight's RAW, WWE Stock Up
Charlotte - WWE Photo Shoot Preview for Tonight, John Cena Post-Chamber Tweet, WWE - Hindi
Possible Return on Tonight's WWE RAW In Anaheim
Braun Strowman vs. The Miz, Ronda Rousey on Her Contract Signing, WWE Mayhem Game
Seth Rollins on Coming Up Short, 2018 Warrior Award Reactions, WWE Network Promo
WWE Hall of Fame Airings, Paige on Missing the Elimination Chamber, WWE Top 10
John Cena on No Path to WrestleMania, Finn Balor on Going for the WWE Universal Title, Roman Reigns
Braun Strowman Post-Chamber Video, Alexa Bliss on Her Big Win, Reid Flair
Paige Uses Makeup to Hide New Tattoos at WWE Elimination Chamber? (Photos)