LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Peyton Royce and Billie Kay on Their Debut (Video), WWE Veteran Turns 49, Ruby Riott
By Marc Middleton
Apr 11, 2018 - 1:04:42 PM
- Below is video of "The Iconic Duo" Peyton Royce and Billie Kay talking to Cathy Kelley after their WWE SmackDown main roster debut on this week's show. As noted, the former WWE NXT Superstars destroyed Charlotte Flair and allowed Carmella to cash in her Money In the Bank briefcase to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Peyton says they are so happy to accomplish what they planned to accomplish with their debut - they came to make a statement and that's what they did. Billie says they wanted to do this together and they did just that. They agree that they put the women's division on notice and they are happy about that. Regarding what we can expect from the two on the main roster, Peyton says we saw just a glimpse and Billie says they work as a team and always have, always will.



- Goldust turns 49 years old today while Ariya Daivari turns 29, WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race turns 75 and former WCW Nitro Girl Fyre turns 46. Also, today would have been the 46th birthday of ECW Original Balls Mahoney.

- It looks like The Riott Squad is looking to get involved in the new SmackDown women's division happenings as Ruby Riott tweeted the following reaction to new General Manager Page, The Iconic Duo and Carmella:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • *LIVE SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV TAPINGS AIRING IN APRIL & MAY, TAPED 4/11/18

  • How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Post-WrestleMania 34 Episode?

  • Charlotte Flair on What's Next, Curt Hawkins on the Superstar Shakeup, SmackDown Top 10

  • New WWE Cruiserweight Title Challenger?, Bobby Lashley on His WWE Return, More

  • Paul Heyman Thanks Goldberg, Chris Jericho's Return, RAW Social Score, Billie Kay

  • Mauro Ranallo's Takeover Reactions (Video), Roman Reigns on the Upcoming Cage Match, More

  • Paige on Carmella and The Iconic Duo, Ronda Rousey on TV Tonight, Superstar Shakeup Talk

  • The AOP - Paul Ellering Video, Paul Heyman Officiates Wedding, Tonight's WWE NXT, WWE Community

  • Peyton Royce and Billie Kay on Their Debut (Video), WWE Veteran Turns 49, Ruby Riott

  • Possible Spoiler on Asuka, Rusev Makes Cryptic Tweet, The Usos on Their Title Shot



    		•