Posted in: WWE
Peyton Royce Passes Locker On to Candice LeRae (Photo), Fans on Brock Lesnar Opponents, The New Day
By Marc Middleton
Apr 13, 2018 - 10:09:37 PM
- WWE posted this video with The New Day's Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods compete against each other in a game of "Who Knows WWE Network?" The promo game is hosted by Renee Young.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who should challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar next if he's able to retain over Roman Reigns in their Steel Cage match at the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. As of this writing, 45% voted for Braun Strowman while 28% voted for Finn Balor, 21% for Samoa Joe and 6% for The Miz.

- Peyton Royce, who is now a member of the SmackDown roster, tweeted the following on passing her WWE NXT locker on to Candice LeRae, presumably at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Royce debuted on the blue brand this week with Billie Kay as The IIconics and LeRae is currently in NXT with husband Johnny Gargano, preparing to start competing more in the NXT women's division.




