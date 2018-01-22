LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Pete Dunne to Defend WWE UK Title, Dr. Phil Offers His Expertise (Video), Charlotte & Bobby Roode
By Marc Middleton
Jan 22, 2018 - 11:02:46 AM
- Dr. Phil gives a shoutout to the WWE Universe and wishes RAW a Happy 25th Anniversary in this new video. The former RAW guest star also offers his expertise to Nia Jax and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore.



- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will defend his title against Zack Gibson at Futureshock Wrestling's "Futureshock Underground 25" event on February 17th in Manchester, England. WWE UK Superstar Wolfgang will also work the show, defending his Futureshock Adrenaline Title against Chris Ridgeway.

- The shenanigans between Mixed Match Challenge partners WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair continue in this new backstage video. Roode and Flair will face Nia Jax and Apollo Crews in Week 6 of the tournament.




  Pete Dunne to Defend WWE UK Title, Dr. Phil Offers His Expertise (Video), Charlotte & Bobby Roode

