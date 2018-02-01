LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Pete Dunne Meets Next Challenger (Video), TM-61 Returns, Next Week's WWE NXT
By Marc Middleton
Feb 1, 2018 - 1:10:44 PM


- Roderick Strong defeated Tyler Bate on this week's WWE NXT episode to become the new #1 contender to WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne. Above is footage from the match and below is post-show video with Dunne and Strong coming face to face backstage for a second before Dunne just walks off, not worried about his next challenger. No word yet on when Strong vs. Dunne will take place.



- Matches announced for next week's NXT episode are Adam Cole vs. Killian Dain in singles action plus NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. SAnitY's Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe with the titles on the line. These matches will be taped at Center Stage in Atlanta tonight.

- TM-61's Shane Thorne and Nick Miller made their NXT TV returns on this week's episode with a win over The Ealy Brothers, Gabriel and Uriel. Below are post-show comments plus videos of the match and their entrance:









