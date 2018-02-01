Pete Dunne Meets Next Challenger (Video), TM-61 Returns, Next Week's WWE NXT

One legged man in an ass flipping contest... Thanks for the support everyone! It’s good to be back! #TheMighty #WeAreNXT https://t.co/6XXpzGmLIc

After being sidelined for most of 2017, #TM61 @ShaneThorneWWE and @WWENickMiller are BACK and ready to take hold of the #WWENXT Tag Team division! pic.twitter.com/OixqFfno3E