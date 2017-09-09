LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Paul Heyman's Birthday, More on Tye Dillinger Working WWE NXT Events, Nikki Bella
By Marc Middleton
Sep 11, 2017 - 10:55:10 AM
- Clevver Style posted this episode of their "Get Jacked" series with Nikki Bella. We posted behind-the-scenes video from the shoot earlier.



- Paul Heyman turns 52 years old today. The Advocate will be at tonight's RAW with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar as Lesnar prepares to face Braun Strowman at No Mercy later this month.

- As noted, SmackDown Superstar Tye Dillinger made surprise appearance at WWE NXT live events this weekend, his first for the brand in several months. We now know that Dillinger worked the events because Saturday's show was held in his hometown of St. Catharine's, Ontario. As seen below, Dillinger had family in the crowd.










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Big Match for Braun Strowman, MizTV Segment and More Announced for Tonight's RAW (Video)

  • Spoiler Update on WWE's Main Roster Plans for Asuka

  • WWE Hall of Famer Undergoes Surgery Today (Photo)

  • Paul Heyman's Birthday, More on Tye Dillinger Working WWE NXT Events, Nikki Bella

  • Latest "Ask The WWE PC" Episode, Fans on Who Asuka Should Sign With, Brie Bella

  • MYC Special Airing After Tonight's RAW, Charlotte - China Video, Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz

  • Natalya Warns Naomi, Fans on Asuka's First Main Roster Loss In WWE, Charlotte Flair

  • The Rock on Nia Jax's Growth, Natalya Reveals Random Facts, Nikki Bella - ClevverTV

  • New "Hard Nocks" Episode from John Cena, Tough Movie Role for The Rock, Horsewomen Hype

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - John Cena and Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, More



    		•